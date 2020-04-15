New Tolton High School principal named

COLUMBIA — Dr. Daniel Everett will be the new president and principal of Tolton Regional Catholic High School starting July 1, according to a news release from the school.

Bishop W. Shawn McKnight made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

“Dr. Everett’s wide-ranging experience will enable him to assist Tolton High School continue its trajectory of growth and improved excellence,” Bishop McKnight said in a statement. “Among other expertise, he has experience in curriculum development, moving a school into a digital-centric mode, strengthening Catholic identity and overseeing a Catholic school serving a diverse and rapidly evolving community. I am delighted we are able to place an individual of his caliber as president/principal of Fr. Tolton Catholic High School.”

Everett has a doctorate in organizational leadership from Pepperdine University and a master’s degree in philosophy from Loyola Marymount University, according to the statement.

He currently lives in Orange County, California with his family.

“I am inspired by Bishop McKnight's vision for Catholic education,” said Dr. Everett in the statement. “I am looking forward to this coming school year and to serving the students, families, faculty, and staff of Tolton Catholic. Everyone that I have met so far has been very welcoming, and I am happy to have a community like Tolton to soon call home.”