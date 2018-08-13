New top of Cardinals' lineup delivers vs Astros

By: The Associated Press

KISSIMMEE, Florida (AP) - Matt Carpenter, Jason Heyward and Matt Holliday, the new top of the St. Louis Cardinals' lineup, produced hits Tuesday in a 7-6 loss to the Houston Astros.

Carpenter scored after a leadoff single in the first. Heyward had an RBI single in the second off Houston starter Brett Oberholtzer.

Back-to-back doubles by Jed Lowrie and Colby Rasmus off Cardinals reliever John Gast highlighted a four-run fourth.

Max Stassi homered for Houston. Jacob Wilson homered for the Cardinals.

Carlos Martinez pitched 2 2-3 innings in his second start for the Cardinals, striking out three while giving up three hits and one run.

Oberholtzer gave up two runs on four hits in three innings.