New Trail Delays Road Repairs

COLUMBIA - The pothole-filled road leading up to Twin Lakes Recreation Area will have to wait for repairs until the County House Greenway Trail is complete. That trail runs near the area off Chapel Hill Road.

The trail, costing $1,172,895.00, is funded by federal government dollars granted to the city for the Get About Columbia program.

Consturction on the trail began in Fall 2010 and is expected to be complete in late August 2011.

Parks and Recreation Department officials said having two construction projects simualtaneously would make park accessibility difficult.

The trail will be eight feet wide and paved with concrete. Officials said the concrete should help lower future maintenance costs for the trail.

It starts north of Stadium Blvd. and continues underneath Chapel Hill Road to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area. The trail will connect with other residential trails in the area and the MKT trail.