COLUMBIA - The second phase of trash changes go into effect Feb. 1 for Columbia residents.
The changes require that all trash is placed curbside in city provided bags with the city logo. Any trash in non-city-provided bags will not get collected.
The first phase of changes went into effect in November and required that all trash is placed in bags and that the pickup of bulky items is scheduled in advance for an additional cost.
Columbia will provide residents with 104 bags per year, and any additional bags beyond that number can be purchased for $2.00 per bag.
Residents will receive bag vouchers by Jan. 18, and they can redeem the vouchers for city-provided bags at grocery stores and other local retailers.
The Solid Waste Division is hosting a drive through event where customers can exchange vouchers at Cosmo Park between January 19 and January 23. The idea is to reduce the demand on local retailers providing bags and provide a contactless method to redeem vouchers. The dates of the drive through could be extended depending on its' success.
There is no weekly limit and no rules about how much trash the bags must contain, except that the bags weigh no more than 50 pounds. Collection crews will have scales so that they can weigh bags that they suspect are over the limit.