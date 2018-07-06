New Treatment Center Opens in Columbia
COLUMBIA- Phoenix Programs' Incorporated has a new treatment facility. The center on East Leslie Lane combines all the steps in alcohol and drug treatment into a single building. Phoenix Programs' wants to continue to be a an organization dedicated to support and hope for people dealing with substance abuse. Phoenix Programs' Development Officer Jarin Wood said the new facility provides convenience when seeking treatment. The group used to have several locations for people to receive treatment. However, this new center means people who need help in Boone County only have to go to one place to receive Phoenix's services. "If a client comes to us here wanting help, all of the services are offered here in this particular building," said Wood. Phoenix Programs' Incorporated has been providing substance abuse treatment in Boone County for more than 35 years, but it works to provide more than just therapy and counseling. "To have a whole network of support, for people who come here for help, so that they can really be returned to the community as quickly as possible, because that's where long-term recovery occurs," said Phoenix Prevention Specialist Heather Harlan. Phoenix focuses on the importance of education and treatment in the recovery process as well. For people to be able to understand that more, helps us understand how to treat it, how people can experience long-term recovery and also how to support family members in the process," said Harlan. The opening of the new center also kicked off recognizing the month of September as Recovery Month. Phoenix Programs' Inc. is hosting several public events to inform how to improve the lives of those suffering from substance abuse. A complete schedule of events can be found at http://www.phoenixprogramsinc.org or at http://www.recoverymonth.gov
More News
Grid
List
MISSOURI - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fewer DWIs and total crashes this Fourth of July. However, the counting period... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Ralph Beach is a 75 year old Korean War veteran who is still serving his fellow veterans.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A lawsuit on whether Gov. Mike Parson has the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor was... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - Two multi-vehicle accidents in close range of each other shutdown eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County Thursday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department said a search had ended Thursday at Midway Travel Center, where a child... More >>
in
MONITEAU COUNTY - The Moniteau County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a five-year-old, Sheriff Tony Wheatley said Thursday.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An advocacy group is demanding Gov. Mike Parson do an administrative review of the Department of Mental... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned after months of ethics controversies, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday.... More >>
in
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains found in Miller County last month have been identified as Tyler J. Worthington of the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was pronounced dead Wednesday. According to a press... More >>
in
TIPTON - Inmates at Tipton Correctional Center caused property damage Wednesday night after a disturbance broke out. According to... More >>
in
FORT LEONARD WOOD - The body of a missing Marine was recovered from the Big Piney River Thursday, according to... More >>
in
SUNRISE BEACH - One person died after a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Sunrise Beach. The fire started around... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Leftover fireworks in a trash can sparked a fire that heavily damaged a two-car garage and a vehicle... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A newspaper says it has obtained emails showing that the top campaign fundraiser for former Missouri... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The Fourth of July is over, but some mid-Missourians are still feeling the repercussions. According to the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- A Columbia girl with juvenile arthritis says her motivation and determination outpowers her pain every day. Eleven-year-old Kyleigh... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the name of the 13-year-old boy who died after... More >>
in