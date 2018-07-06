New Treatment Center Opens in Columbia

COLUMBIA- Phoenix Programs' Incorporated has a new treatment facility. The center on East Leslie Lane combines all the steps in alcohol and drug treatment into a single building. Phoenix Programs' wants to continue to be a an organization dedicated to support and hope for people dealing with substance abuse. Phoenix Programs' Development Officer Jarin Wood said the new facility provides convenience when seeking treatment. The group used to have several locations for people to receive treatment. However, this new center means people who need help in Boone County only have to go to one place to receive Phoenix's services. "If a client comes to us here wanting help, all of the services are offered here in this particular building," said Wood. Phoenix Programs' Incorporated has been providing substance abuse treatment in Boone County for more than 35 years, but it works to provide more than just therapy and counseling. "To have a whole network of support, for people who come here for help, so that they can really be returned to the community as quickly as possible, because that's where long-term recovery occurs," said Phoenix Prevention Specialist Heather Harlan. Phoenix focuses on the importance of education and treatment in the recovery process as well. For people to be able to understand that more, helps us understand how to treat it, how people can experience long-term recovery and also how to support family members in the process," said Harlan. The opening of the new center also kicked off recognizing the month of September as Recovery Month. Phoenix Programs' Inc. is hosting several public events to inform how to improve the lives of those suffering from substance abuse. A complete schedule of events can be found at http://www.phoenixprogramsinc.org or at http://www.recoverymonth.gov