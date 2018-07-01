New trial for Reginald Clemons pushed back into next year

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis judge has pushed back until Jan. 8 the retrial of a man accused in the deaths of two sisters forced off an abandoned Mississippi River bridge.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Reginald Clemons' new trial was delayed after Clemons' public defenders argued state prosecutors obtained and listened to Clemons' jailhouse calls since March of last year.

Assistant Attorney General Christine Krug counters the state didn't listen to any calls to public defenders, and that Clemons waived attorney-client privilege when he called his lawyers knowing the jail records calls.

Reginald Clemons spent 22 years on death row before a judge last year granted a retrial.

Clemons was one of four men convicted in the 1991 deaths of 20-year-old Julie Kerry and her 19-year-old sister, Robin.