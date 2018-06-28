New Type of Fruit Fly Makes Way to Missouri

COLUMBIA - A new kind of fruit fly is causing problems for some Missouri farmers.

The University of Missouri says that the spotted wing drosophila has made its way to Missouri this summer and could be particularly troublesome.

University entomologist Bruce Barrett says the female flies have serrated body parts that allow them to cut through the skin of fruit and insert their eggs inside. The developing maggots then eat the fruit.

Barrett says those cuts can open the way for fungus, bacteria and molds to grow in the fruit.

He says the fruit flies can cause significant economic damage, especially for those with small orchards.