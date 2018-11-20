New Uniforms Unveiled at Black and Gold Game

6 years 7 months 5 days ago Saturday, April 14 2012 Apr 14, 2012 Saturday, April 14, 2012 3:34:00 PM CDT April 14, 2012 in News
By: Amanda Macias
loading

COLUMBIA - Missouri athletes from five different sports modeled new Nike uniforms at the Black and Gold game on Saturday. The new uniform designs were teased exclusively on Mizzou Network. A total of ten online videos under the headline '4-14-12,' the scheduled date of unveiling, appeared on the website over the course of three months.

Current players were reluctant to talk about the new uniforms at the spring game before the official presentation at halftime.

One of the biggest differences is the loss of the nondescript block M logo on the helmet.

"We were very sensitive about taking the M off the helmet. We did all the research we could possibly do," said MU Coordinator of Athletic Equipment, Don Barnes.

A survey of 35,000 season ticket holders and consultations with brand and marketing experts led Head coach Gary Pinkel to nix the traditional M logo. Barnes said Mizzou's move to the SEC requires stronger brand recognition to a wider audience.

"There are seven different helmets in the country that have some kind of M on them. That's great in the state of Missouri but when you go East that's Michigan," Barnes said.

The block M logo was first placed on the MU football helmet in 1971. An older design is the 64-year-old traditional tiger stripe running from the front to the back of the helmet. Since 1948 there has always been a tiger strip on all 18 different versions of the helmet.

MU linebacker Zaviar Gooden said the brand change came at the perfect time with Mizzou's transition to the SEC later this fall.

"I think it was great because there was a couple of schools with M's and sometimes you could get them confused. There is only one tiger head logo and so everybody recognizes Mizzou as being the tiger head," Gooden said.

The new uniform concept took 18 months of collaboration between the MU Athletic Department and Nike. Mechanically the uniforms provide better protection and for every sport they are significantly lighter.

"We are taking weight off their back. If that means they are a little bit fresher late in the game to make that shot to win the game to get us in the sweet sixteen. We are going to take that chance," Barnes said.

Traveling with lighter equipment provides another advantage for equipment managers. On average the MU football team travels with 18,000 pounds of equipment. The cost of transporting gear is expected to decrease with these more lightweight uniforms.

MU defensive back E.J. Gaines said the uniforms will definitely help his performance on the field and boost his confidence for SEC teams.

"We are going in there with a little bit of swag and show them that we can do things differently too. So the kids in the SEC aren't the only ones that can do it," Gaines said.

Former MU receiver and current NFL starter Danario Alexander saw the new uniforms in advance.

"These days I kinda wish I was back in college because I would love to wear these things. We are going to be like the freshest team in college football this year," Alexander said.

Volleyball, soccer and men and women's basketball program sported their new uniforms during half time as well. All of these uniforms have a consistent custom gold color as well as a font called 'Mizzou bold."

The new Mizzou brand image will continue to expand to more sports as well as their athletic arenas. At Faurot field the tiger logo will be enlarged, sidelines painted gold and both end zones will read "Mizzou" instead of "Missouri."

Field pictures from black and gold game.

 

More News

Grid
List

More patients signing up for memberships to go to the doctor
More patients signing up for memberships to go to the doctor
COLUMBIA - It's a similar idea to paying a monthly fee for Netflix or a membership to a gym, but... More >>
3 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 11:19:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Man sought after sexual assault, shooting in Catholic store
Man sought after sexual assault, shooting in Catholic store
BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis on Monday were searching for a gunman who went into a... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:03:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Gas prices plunge as holiday travels begin
Gas prices plunge as holiday travels begin
COLUMBIA - Gas prices in mid-Missouri have been on the decline the past month. According to AAA, Missouri had... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 6:25:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Camden County man killed after a three story fall
Camden County man killed after a three story fall
CAMDEN COUNTY - A man died when he fell off a three story condominium building. The man who died... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 6:20:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Endangered silver advisory issued for Callaway County man
Endangered silver advisory issued for Callaway County man
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released an endangered silver advisory for a missing 74-year-old man. Jerry... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 5:47:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Callaway Chamber of Commerce opens Workforce Development Training Center
Callaway Chamber of Commerce opens Workforce Development Training Center
FULTON - Hopeful participants filled the Callaway Chamber of Commerce for the opening of the Workforce Development Training Center Monday.... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 4:43:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

PHOTO: Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
PHOTO: Video shows men trying to tear down tree in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is asking the community for help by releasing a photo of one of the suspects... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 3:00:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official
Board set to pick next top Missouri K-12 education official
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The State Board of Education is set to pick Missouri's next top K-12 education official. ... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:53:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Group questions city manager and police chief in discussion about policing
Group questions city manager and police chief in discussion about policing
COLUMBIA - The group Race Matters, Friends voiced concerns about Columbia city manage Mike Matthes and Police Chief Ken Burton.... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:23:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes
Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes
PHELPS COUNTY - A grand jury indicted a St. James attorney with 18 counts involving sexual assaults of four different... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 2:07:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

City council could determine future of scooters Monday night
City council could determine future of scooters Monday night
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will vote Monday night on a proposed agreement between the city and two electric... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 1:26:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of 55-year-old chimp
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Zoo euthanized a 55-year-old chimpanzee because her health was failing. Blackie, who... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 12:24:00 PM CST November 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Probable cause statement released on Saturday night shooting
UPDATE: Probable cause statement released on Saturday night shooting
BOONE COUNTY - It was a "loud verbal argument" between Tiffany Fountain and a male that led to a shooting... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 11:53:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment
Democrats file suit challenging Whitaker appointment
(CNN) -- Three Democratic senators on Monday filed a lawsuit challenging the appointment of acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker, ratcheting... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 10:20:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident
Drury University wrestler shot, wounded in Phelps County hunting accident
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Freshman wrestler at Drury University was shot in the abdomen in a hunting accident over the... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 9:13:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
4 killed in head-on crash in Phelps County
ROLLA (AP) — Authorities say four people have been killed in a head-on crash in Phelps County. The Missouri... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 8:12:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One in custody after homicide in Camden County
UPDATE: One in custody after homicide in Camden County
CAMDENTON - Camden County Sheriff's deputies said a suspect is in custody in connection with a homicide early Monday morning.... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 7:32:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged with killing witness in 2017 killing
Missouri man charged with killing witness in 2017 killing
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man who was free on bond while awaiting trial in a deadly September... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, November 19 2018 Nov 19, 2018 Monday, November 19, 2018 7:05:00 AM CST November 19, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 28°
4am 27°
5am 26°
6am 26°