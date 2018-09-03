New US 159 Span Connects Nebraska, Missouri

RULO, Neb. - A new, wider bridge has opened to carry U.S. Highway 159 traffic between southeast Nebraska and northwest Missouri.

The old bridge was notoriously narrow. The Lincoln Journal Stay says organizers for Sunday's ceremony saw to it that some wider loads helped christen the new span.

Construction on the new bridge began in September 2010 on a site about 650 feet south of the old span, which was built in 1939. Flooding delayed some of the work.

The project cost about $25.7 million.