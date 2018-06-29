New USDA Guidelines are 'thrown to waste' at Hickman High School

5 years 9 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, August 30 2012 Aug 30, 2012 Thursday, August 30, 2012 9:16:00 AM CDT August 30, 2012 in News
By: Anthony Martinez
loading

COLUMBIA - Hickman High School students and parents are speaking out against new USDA food guidelines that mandate students to purchase either a fruit or vegetable during school lunch hours. As the new policy takes affect nationwide this year, Hickman is now the scene of an attitudinal shift from the benefits of eating healthy to the reality of much wasted food. 

The USDA policy comes as a first to students attending schools that receive federal funding. Its origin spins off a four-to-six year reactivation bill from the U.S. Congress by looking for ways to slight increasing obesity rates and improve students' eating habits as research suggests from the Institute of Medicine.

Kelly Temporal, a senior at Hickman High School, believes this intentional push for students eating healthier as implemented by Nutritional Services for Columbia Public Schools is far from effective.

"I don't really like that they're making us grab a fruit or a vegetable because they're basically giving trash out," Kelly said. 

"Kids that are forced to grab that aren't gonna eat it."

Her opinion is just one of many who eat around the 'forced-feeding' policy that even has parents wondering if its implementation inadvertently defeats itself.

"Of course, my son's attitude about is, you know, he'll do it like he do at home, 'If I don't want it, I won't eat it,'" said Gwendolyn Lee at the first Hickman PTA meeting. Her child is a sophomore attending Hickman.

She said her son actually skips Hickman High Schools lunches to eat across the street on Business Loop.

"He'd rather eat at McDonald's or Taco Bell or something," she said.

The effort to promote a healthier lifestyle is just one facet in mind as Nutritional Services for Columbia Public Schools enforces the new policy. Director Lana Fullum believes this extra push will alert students to the risks of a poor diet lifestyle. According to Director Fullum, starting these healthy eating habits early is key, even for students like Kelly.

"I think, you know, not that I'm for being forced to do anything, but, at least, being forced to take notice now may affect her in the future," she said.

"This is being emphasized for a reason and maybe her questioning, 'Why this is being emphasized?' will lead her in the future to make better lifestyle choices."

Talks of the new policy generating waste, however, are far from popular. That exception comes to those who rummage through the muck and leftovers of once 'healthy' school lunches. 

"I'm ashamed that, you know, that they waste so much," said Hickman custodian Tres Stone.

"It's just really sad to see all the food that's just thrown away. Sometimes I see full trays thrown away."

Director Fullum says in the absolute "worst case scenario," the USDA would suspend the policy's implementation in light of much needed "tweaks." 

But for Kelly, the only lunch that doesn't go to waste is the one she brings from home. If it were the other way around and she had to abide by the policy, wasting food still wouldn't be an option for her.

"It's really wasteful to just throw it away, but I wouldn't be happy that I'd been forced to grab some carrots or broccoli," she said.

Click here to see the Nutritional Services mandate in Columbia Public Schools.  

EXTRA: (SHOOTING STANDUP VIDEO)

 

Behind the Story: Shooting in a Landfill from Anthony Martinez on Vimeo.

More News

Grid
List

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
4am 78°
5am 77°
6am 76°
7am 78°