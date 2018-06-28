New Vehicle Sales Up in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Revenue released information to KOMU Friday that showed the number of new vehicle sales in Boone County was up 17 percent in 2010 from the year before, and many car dealers in Columbia said sales are up again this year.

Kia Head Motor Company sales manager Steve Rennells said sales are up 19 percent so far this year compared to the same time period last year. Rennells said sales are up because newer cars get better gas mileage than older cars, and buyers are looking more and more to minimize their bill at the pump.

Bob McCosh Chevrolet sales manager Eric Cronacher said sales are up between 10 and 20 percent. Cronacher thinks more and more people are looking for convenience and reliability as well as better gas mileage.