New voter registrations down from previous election years

BOONE COUNTY – Wednesday marks the final day people in Missouri can register to vote in the November election.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. at the Boone County Clerk’s office.

Boone County Clerk Wendy Noren said new registration numbers are down from the previous two presidential elections. Tuesday showed them under half of that of 2008’s.

“This year has been much slower than our past two presidential cycles, at this point in 2008 we’d had over 13,000, almost 14,000, new registrations,” Noren said. “In 2009 there were 9,000, at this point this morning we’d only have 5,300 so we are significantly lower.”

Waiting until the last day to register can narrow application options. Noren said the best way to register on Wednesday is to go to her office.

“If it were me, I would fill out a form, sign it, and bring it into my office by tomorrow at five just to make sure,” she said. “If you really want to vote in the presidential, that’s probably the best way to do it.”

People choosing to use online registration on Wednesday will still need to provide a signature.

Noren said a signature can be done on a tablet, otherwise applicants need to print the form, sign it and email or fax it to the office by 5 p.m.

Mailing in an application is also an option, but they will only be accepted if they are postmarked no later than Oct. 12.

Once registered to vote, Noren said to watch your mail for polling locations, as they are subject to change for the November election.

Boone County will have 82 polling locations, nearly double what there was for the April and August elections.

An increase in voters and polling places could change your usual polling location.

“When we send out our sample ballot mailings, or email, you need to read it,” Noren said. “You need to make sure you know where your polling place is.”