New Wal-Mart Supercenter Opens

The new Supercenter saw a large turnout Wednesday, with a nearly full parking lot. Traffic in and out of the parking lot was non-stop all morning. Some customers came out with full carts, while others just stopped by to grab one or two things. One shopper, who lives in the neighborhood, stopped by to check out the new store. And he says the store adds a nice look to the area.

"I think people are going to be delighted with the store," said Don Welter. "They did a great job with the landscaping here and with the architecture. And it just blends in with the whole community. I think it's just fantastic what they've done."

Not everyone is thrilled about the new Wal-Mart. Some nearby residents are worried about the traffic and noise situation. So far this week there have been several power outages in the area, and just yesterday there was an accident in front of the store because of construction.