New Warden For Bonne Terre

BONNE TERRE (AP) - The prison that houses Missouri's execution chamber is getting a new warden. The Department of Corrections says Steve Larkins is taking the helm at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre, effective next Monday. Larkins replaces acting warden Pat Smith, who has served in that role since February. Larkins has been deputy warden at the Potosi Correctional Center since 2003. The Bonne Terre prison is among the largest employers in St. Francois County, with more than 750 full-time employees.