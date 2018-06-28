New Water Tower Causing Buzz

"I'll watch it and if I can't handle it, I'll call the police," he explained. "He said this is the first place we've ever built one where we didn't have to worry about our tools."

A local group was stung by the idea to raise money to paint the tower.

"I just think it's an unwritten rule someplace that if you're going to have a water tower you might as well have your high school on it," said resident Kevin Cunningham.

Fulton has several water towers, but this one's in the right spot, hovering high above the city. Harvey the Hornet's location is no accident because, in plain view just north of the tower, is Fulton High School, home of the Hornets.

"I think a lot of people identify with their school system," explained Bill Johnson, city administrator. "This is just one more way the citizens can identify and show pride in their school and community."

The citizens group raised $6,300 of the project's $6,600 pricetag.

"They approached me first, you know, 'I heard you're collecting money for the water tower,'" added Cunningham. "They'd give you $20 or whatever they had, and that was great, it was really. I was surprised it wasn't any harder than what it was."

Local government picked up the rest of the tab.

Said Johnson, "$300, not a problem, glad to do it. That way the city participated too."

So, whether residents donated money or played night watchman, the buzz about the water tower is that it was a community effort.