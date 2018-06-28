New Ways For Detecting Meth

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Some Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers have been testing a device that can detect even microscopic traces of methamphetamine. The scanner is in the developmental stage and hasn't been put on the market. While some see it as the future of crime-fighting technology, others believe it represents a potential affront to constitutional rights. Arizona-based CDEX Inc. created the hand-held device and decided to test it in Missouri because of the high number of meth labs in the state. It has been field-tested in Joplin, Springfield and Willow Springs. After receiving feedback from the patrol, CDEX altered the device and came out with a second version. The company plans to start selling the scanners for between $2,000 and $5,500, with the price likely to drop eventually. While law enforcement will be the main market at first, CDEX foresees uses in schools, hotels and the real estate and security industries. At some point, the company plans to expand the technology to detect other illicit drugs or explosives.