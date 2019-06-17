New West Boulevard Elementary principal named

COLUMBIA - A veteran Oklahoma educator has been tapped to serve as the new principal at West Boulevard Elementary School in Columbia.

Dr. Melissa Galloway will begin her role in Columbia Public Schools on July 1, the district announced Friday.

She comes to CPS with 22 years of experience as an educator in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.

Most recently, she spent 11 years as a building principal at the elementary and secondary levels in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Galloway holds a bachelor’s degree in special education and a master’s degree in early childhood special education from the University of Central Arkansas.

She also holds a doctoral degree in philosophy in educational leadership with emphasis in teaching, learning, and development.

Galloway replaces Susan Deakins who has been named CPS' executive director for K-12 education.