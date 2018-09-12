New Wine Production Facility for Rocheport

ROCHEPORT - The Les Bourgeois Winery is part of Missouri's $179 million in wine related tourism and the winery finally has its new 14,000 square foot production facility.

"It's been 24 years and I'm glad it's finally here," Curtis Bouregois, owner of the winery, said.

Bourgeois excepts production to double from last year's 122,000 gallons of wine.

"Its a much needed change and I'm excited to use this facility," Bourgeois said.

Bourgeois told KOMU 40% of the wine produced stays in Boone County and 80% stays in the state of Missouri.