New Workers' Comp Director Named

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri has appointed a new director of workers compensation in the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. The department says the new director is Jeff Buker, who has worked on projects involving self-insurance and the Second Injury Fund. Buker replaces Pat Secrest, who left last month, saying she was forced to resign. The Second Injury Fund pays disabled employees who suffer job-related injuries. It's intended to encourage employers to hire workers who are already injured. Payouts from the fund more than doubled from 2000 to 2006, and State Auditor Susan Montee has warned that the fund could go bankrupt next year.