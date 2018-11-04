New Year Means New Dock Inspections

Local fire departments make sure dock follow a list of electrical wiring requirements. Districts requiring inspections include Lake Ozark, Mid-County, Osage Beach and Sunrise Beach. "

Individuals that will be required to do this dock inspection is any new dock going in, or any old dock that's being moved that needs a permit," explained Chris Bachman of Mid-County Fire. "Any other dock that's already existing will be grandfathered in unless that dock is moved or, of course, unless there's any type of hazard."

Officials say one reason they started the new system is because of an increas in accidents related to inadequate dock wiring.