New Year, New Cameras

"One more tool in our effort to provide a safe and secure facility for our kids," said Principal Dr. Richard Pemberton.

But the news of the cameras came as a surprise to some.

"I didn't even know. So I'm not sure if everyone knows yet or not, but I think once they find out. It'll change," said student Stephen Sellers.

But how much will it change? Pemberton says it will take time to tell. Some students don't think the cameras will make much of a difference.

"I really don't think they're gonna do much for the school considering where they placed the cameras," said student Rodney Hussmann.

Faculty say the cameras are for safety but some students feel that even if there's a camera behind them it wont matter. If somebody's gonna fight somebody their not gonna fight them. It doesn't matter where their at. They're gonna fight them. For now Pemberton says any added help is always a good thing.

Pemberton says the cameras are not used for surveillance and will only be looked at if something really big were to happen.