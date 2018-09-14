New York Homes for Elderly Under Scrutiny After Sandy

NEW YORK (AP) - A nursing home and an assisted living facility in New York are under scrutiny after The Associated Press disclosed that hundreds elderly people forced to evacuate by Superstorm Sandy were still sleeping in cramped and sometimes oppressive conditions two months later.

The attorney general sent investigators to a Brooklyn nursing home last week after the AP reported that the facility was swollen to nearly double its licensed capacity.

The nursing home says its visiting evacuees should be back in their original facility in about a week.

Separately, a legal aid group is questioning why residents of an adult home were still being asked to sign over their Social Security checks to cover room and board, even though they have been flooded out since Halloween.

The adult home did not respond to requests for comment.