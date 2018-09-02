New York Judge Sentences Missouri Man to Prison for Fraud

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A federal judge in New York has sentenced a Missouri man to 2½ years in prison for an investment scheme.

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan announced the sentencing Thursday of Thomas Hampton of St. Louis.

He is the former managing director of Hampton Capital Markets, LLC.

Prosecutors say he concealed millions of dollars in losses from investors.

He pleaded guilty in April to commodities fraud.

Hampton also was ordered to pay nearly $5 million in restitution.