New York Sex Offender Arrested in Columbia After Traffic Stop

COLUMBIA - A convicted sex offender from the state of New York was arrested Monday afternoon after he fled from Boone Co. Sheriff's deputies following a traffic stop.

26-year-old Michael J. Dann Jr., who now lives in Boone County, was charged with failing to register as a sex offender after moving to the area.

A deputy stopped a vehicle Dann was riding in on the 4500 block of Paris Road just after 2 p.m. After getting identification from the passengers, the deputy allegedly suspected one of the passengers was lying about his identity.

The deputy tried to detain Dann, the passenger in question, who took off running.

According to the Sheriff's report, Dann was captured shortly thereafter with no further incident or injury.

In addition to the failure to register charge, Dann is also charged with resisting/interfering with a felony arrest.

The total bond for the two charges was set at $9,000.

Dann was also arrested last May for similar charges after he broke into a house to steal a bottle of water, and was sentenced to two years in prison. It is unclear if his prison time is still pending.