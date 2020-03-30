New York state nears 1,000 coronavirus deaths

22 hours 54 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 1:18:07 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in Continuous News
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state's coronavirus death toll is nearing 1,000.

The state accounts for more than 40% of coronavirus deaths in the U.S.

The number of disease-related deaths in the state jumped Sunday to 965 from 728 the day before, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. The vast majority have been in New York City. Figures released Sunday morning showed 678 coronavirus deaths in the city, which continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S.

Meanwhile, new data is showing which parts of the city are being hit the hardest by disease and that nearly a quarter of the people who’ve died of coronavirus in the state were nursing home residents.

Here are the latest coronavirus developments in New York:

POOR NEIGHBORHOODS HIT HARD

Coronavirus is overwhelming some of New York City’s poorest neighborhoods, according to new data released by the city.

Queens accounts for 32% of the city’s more than 30,000 confirmed cases as of Saturday — more than any other borough.

Neighborhoods such as Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona, which are generally poor, densely packed and have large non-English speaking populations, have been among the hardest hit, according to a city map showing percent ranges of people testing positive for the disease, also known as COVID-19. In those areas, between 69% and 86% of the tests done have come back positive.

A hospital in Elmhurst has been overrun with coronavirus cases. One day last week, 13 hospital patients with the virus died.

Statistics on coronavirus cases do not reflect everyone who may have the virus, because many people have been told to manage their illness at home and are not getting tested.

———

TRAVEL ADVISORY CONCERNS

On Saturday, after saying he was weighing the idea of a mandatory quarantine for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, President Donald Trump tweeted that instead he’d issue advisory urging people in those states to avoid any nonessential travel for two weeks.

New York City Mayor Bill de De Blasio said he worried about the advisory’s impact on families with members in New York and other places who were looking to reunite.

“We’ve got to respect, in the middle of a crisis, families have a right to be together,” de Blasio said.

All 50 U.S. states have reported some cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, but New York state has the most, with over 52,000 positive tests for the illness and more than 700 deaths. About 7,300 people were in New York hospitals Saturday, including about 1,800 in intensive care. DWINDLING SUPPLIES

About 20% of coronavirus cases in New York City have led to hospitalizations, putting a strain on personnel and resources such as ventilators and protective gear.

Mayor Bill de Blasio reiterated his fears that without reinforcements the city will run out of masks, gowns and other hospital supplies by next Sunday and ventilators sooner.

With the expected peak of cases in the city still two to three weeks away, de Blasio told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that the city also needs new waves of doctors, nurses and other medical personnel.

“We need to get them relief,” de Blasio said. “They can't keep up at this pace for weeks and weeks and weeks ahead and expect to save lives the way we need them to."

NURSING HOME DEATHS

Through Friday, 24% of coronavirus deaths in New York state were among nursing home residents, according to the state Department of Health figures released to The Associated Press.

The state said there were more than 740 confirmed COVID-19 positive cases in licensed nursing homes at 129 of the state's 613 nursing homes, which serve more than 100,000 residents.

As of Friday, 122 nursing home residents in the state have died of the disease. In less than two weeks, the virus has claimed seven lives at one Long Island retirement community, with the latest death coming Saturday.

More News

Grid
List

CPS reports national-level outage with Schoology program
CPS reports national-level outage with Schoology program
COLUMBIA - School administrators said the online platform teachers and students use for learning suffered from accessibility issues Monday morning.... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, March 30 2020 Mar 30, 2020 Monday, March 30, 2020 11:09:00 AM CDT March 30, 2020 in News

CPS to begin grab-and-go meal delivery
CPS to begin grab-and-go meal delivery
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools have announced a grab-and-go meal delivery service for students in need, as schools remain closed... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, March 30 2020 Mar 30, 2020 Monday, March 30, 2020 5:15:00 AM CDT March 30, 2020 in Top Stories

UPDATE: Air, land and water search underway for man in Missouri River
UPDATE: Air, land and water search underway for man in Missouri River
BOONVILLE - A land, water and air search was underway for a man who jumped over the side of a... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 6:24:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Trump extends federal social distancing guidelines to April 30
Trump extends federal social distancing guidelines to April 30
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday he would extend his "slow the spread" social distancing guidelines to April 30... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 5:37:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

19 people in Boone County recovered from COVID-19
19 people in Boone County recovered from COVID-19
COLUMBIA - 19 people in Boone County have recovered from COVID-19, according to the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 2:46:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Medical supplies are being sent across the state to help with COVID-19
UPDATE: Medical supplies are being sent across the state to help with COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - More surgical masks, gloves, gowns, face shields and other equipment is being sent to healthcare facilities around... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Local chefs to provide free meal for those in need
Local chefs to provide free meal for those in need
COLUMBIA— Columbia chefs are donating food and resources to provide "Scrappy Meals" for those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 1:38:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

New York state nears 1,000 coronavirus deaths
New York state nears 1,000 coronavirus deaths
NEW YORK (AP) — New York state's coronavirus death toll is nearing 1,000. The state accounts for more than... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 1:18:07 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in Continuous News

Columbia, Boone County first responders confront challenges of COVID-19
Columbia, Boone County first responders confront challenges of COVID-19
COLUMBIA MISSOURIAN —Outside a hospital’s confines, providing medical care as a first responder in the wake of COVID-19 adds another... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 10:58:00 AM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Up to 200K deaths foreseen in US as Spain, Italy demand help
Up to 200K deaths foreseen in US as Spain, Italy demand help
AP—The coronavirus outbreak could kill 100,000 to 200,000 Americans, the U.S. government's top infectious-disease expert warned on Sunday, as authorities... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 10:07:30 AM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri nearing 1,000 confirmed cases
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri nearing 1,000 confirmed cases
COLUMBIA - As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 6:27:00 AM CDT March 29, 2020 in News

Morgan County confirms its first COVID-19 case
Morgan County confirms its first COVID-19 case
MORGAN COUNTY - Morgan County Health Center (MCHC) posted to their Facebook page to let residents in the area know... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 9:32:20 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

State representative continues COVID-19 recovery at home
State representative continues COVID-19 recovery at home
JEFFERSON CITY - State Representative Joe Runions is continuing his recovery from COVID-19 at home. On March 20, the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:39:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Maryville judge appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals
Maryville judge appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson is appointing Nodaway County Associate Circuit Judge Doug Thomson of Maryville to the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 6:05:51 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Fulton church holds drive-in services to fight coronavirus
Fulton church holds drive-in services to fight coronavirus
FULTON (AP) — A church in Fulton held its first drive-in services in its parking lot as it practices social... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 5:55:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Chariton County signs stay-at-home orders after third confirmed COVID-19 case
Chariton County signs stay-at-home orders after third confirmed COVID-19 case
CHARITON COUNTY - As more testing is done, more people are confirmed positive for COVID-19. Chariton County placed a stay-at-home... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 5:24:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News

Hail damage destroys cars and windows around mid-Missouri
Hail damage destroys cars and windows around mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - People in Jefferson City and the surrounding communities woke up to damage that some have never seen... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 28 2020 Mar 28, 2020 Saturday, March 28, 2020 4:17:00 PM CDT March 28, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 61°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
1pm 65°
2pm 65°
3pm 66°
4pm 66°