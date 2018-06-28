Newborn Found Alive in Dumpster

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

The premature child was taken to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital in St. Louis, where she's in critical condition. The 22-year-old mother is hospitalized in St. Charles, where a nurse learned from her and relatives that the baby was in a trash bin. The nurse called police, who believe the mother gave birth at her nearby home, then drove herself to a hospital, or had someone drive her there. They won't speculate if the mother knew the child was alive or thought it was stillborn.