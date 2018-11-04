Newborn Screening Program Improved

The program tests all Missouri newborns for a number of serious conditions.

"Expanding the newborn screening program will benefit Missouri parents, children and tax payers," Gov. Blunt said. "Adding cystic fibrosis to the screening panel will reduce hospitalizations by detecting and treating the disease as early as possible. This will result in significant savings in health care costs, but more importantly it will help ensure that Missouri children receive the care they need."

With the addition of cystic fibrosis, the program will be testing for 28 out of 29 conditions recommended by the American College of Medical Genetics. Biotinidase deficiency is the only recommended condition not yet being tested for, but that condition will be added to the screenings within the next year.

The cystic fibrosis test is done with a small blood sample.