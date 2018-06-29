Newburg R-II Schools closed Thursday, Friday due to flu

NEWBURG - Newburg R-II will not have school Thursday and Friday due to "excessive" amounts of students and staff with the flu.

School officials do not know exactly how many people were sick, but there are about 600 students in the district.

Winter break was scheduled to begin Monday, but will now start early. The superintendent's office said that they will most likely clean the school over break.