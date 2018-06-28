Newcomer Rowden Beats Veteran Jacob for State House Seat

COLUMBIA - Republican Caleb Rowden defeated Democratic opponent Ken Jacob to gain the title of state representative for District 44 by 350 votes. The final tally gave Rowden 7,995 votes to Jacob's 7,666.

"Ten months of hard work with something to show for it and at the end, this is a really good feeling." Rowden said. "There were so many volunteers and people that helped the process so you know it's a win for all of us and I'm happy to be a part of it."

District 44 includes Hallsville, Centralia, Sturgeon and parts of Randolph County. The Missouri legislature formed the new district in the wake of the 2010 U.S. Census.