Newest Mo. US Attorney Sworn in by Predecessor

KANSAS CITY - The newest top prosecutor for Missouri's Western District is sworn into office by her predecessor in front of a room full of judges, attorneys and other supporters more than four months after being appointed to the position.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill praised new U.S. Attorney Tammy Dickinson for her passion and trustworthiness Friday during an investiture ceremony at the federal courthouse in Kansas City. Other speakers applauded Dickinson's work ethic and attention to detail.

Former U.S. Attorney Beth Phillips, who left the office last year to become a federal judge, swore Dickinson in, while another former U.S. attorney, Matt Whitworth, served as master of ceremonies for the nearly hour-long event.

Dickinson assumed the office in January and called the federal prosecutor position her dream job.