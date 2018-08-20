Newly Acquired Edwin Jackson to Start for Cardinals on Friday

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Edwin Jackson is stepping right into the fire with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The veteran right-hander, acquired from Toronto in an eight-player trade Wednesday, will start for St. Louis on Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

"I love it," Jackson said. "This is really exciting. It's great at this point in the season to have something to play for. Every game is meaningful."

Jackson was 7-7 with a 3.92 ERA this season with the White Sox, who shipped him to Toronto early Wednesday. He was then sent to St. Louis a few hours later.

"I can officially say I've been on three different teams in one day," Jackson said.

Jackson was dealt to St. Louis along with relievers Marc Rzepczynski and Octavio Dotel, and outfielder Corey Patterson in exchange for outfielder Colby Rasmus and pitchers Trever Miller, Brian Tallet and P.J. Walters.

Jackson will replace Kyle McClellan in the starting rotation.

Patterson is hitting .252 with six homers and 33 RBI. He was in the starting lineup and batting eighth on Thursday against Houston.

"He's a veteran outfielder whose skills are in tact," said St. Louis manager Tony La Russa.

To balance out the roster, the Cardinals optioned left-handed reliever Raul Valdes to Triple-A Memphis.