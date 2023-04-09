COLUMBIA - The Columbia Board of Education is meeting Monday to discuss various budget and policy adjustments- only this time, three new faces will be at the table.
Replacing the outgoing board members Helen Wade, David Seamon and Chris Horn, voters elected April Ferrao, Paul Harper and John Lyman to take the reins of the Columbia School Board.
Ferrao led the polls with 11,521 votes, followed by Harper with 9,642 votes and Lyman with 8,821 votes.
The board's duties generally lie with policy making- effectively deciding how Columbia's public schools will focus their funding.
On Monday's agenda, the new members will face several of these budgeting issues looking to pass board approval, including the renewal of a $256,150.43 grant for adult English learners, the construction of new restrooms at Blue Ridge, Mill Creek and Shepard Boulevard and even the contract approval for Douglass High School's prom DJ.
"There's a lot of salary increase and things like that on there. Having a wife who's a teacher, any time teacher pay comes up that's always something I key in on," newly elected board member John Lyman said, "...as long as the dollars being spent are having a positive impact on the classroom, and helping teachers teach, and students learn, then it's a dollar that's probably well spent."
Lyman, being one of the newest members of the school board, said that he would be largely listening for his first meeting, but he intends to push for a better school district.
"You've gotta have a good, clean, safe learning environment otherwise kids are not going to want to go to school," Lyman said. "If the public school system is not strong, then all of the other things that we have in Columbia are going to be weakened by that."
He'll be sworn into the position with his fellow elects before the meeting Monday.
"Columbia is my home town, Columbia is my city," Lyman said. "So I want to make sure that we continue to stay strong, we continue to build a positive environment for our students and for our teachers."
Lyman's first board meeting starts Monday, April 10, at 6:30 p.m.
"Can't say that I'm not nervous, because this is a big project we're all working on together" Lyman said, "but excited to see what this looks like."