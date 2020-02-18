Newman has non-life-threatening injuries after Daytona crash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ryan Newman was involved in a ghastly crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 that hospitalized him with non-life-threatening injuries.
NASCAR delivered the news nearly two hours after Newman was extricated from his race car.
He remains in serious condition.
The wait for the update was excruciating for fellow NASCAR drivers and fans across auto racing. Safety crews rushed to Newman's No. 6 Ford and worked to get the 42-year-old driver out his seat.
His car was on fire as it skidded to a stop.
More News
Grid
List
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The man suspected of shooting an off-duty police officer at a Walmart store in the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA-- Lawyers for a Columbia businessman, Dimetrius Woods, are employing last ditch efforts to keep him out of prison. ... More >>
in
MOBERLY - People in Moberly are excited about the announcement Plumrose USA made Tuesday. The company is set to bring... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - A deer was saved today at Lake Chapperal, north of Hallsville, by The Boone County Fire Protection... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones issued a statement on Tuesday about police transparency, following the release of a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One lane of U.S. Route 54 in Jefferson City will be closed on Feb. 20. Missouri... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of Moms Demand Action members flooded the Missouri Capitol today wearing red in support of legislation... More >>
in
MARIES COUNTY - Gary Martin Traver's Jr., the man recently arrested for an arson that injured six Vienna fireman in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A bomb threat to the Cole County courthouse Tuesday morning caused both the courthouse and annex to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — If you rent in the City of Columbia, you might have better living conditions than some people... More >>
in
ASHLAND - Ashland City Administrator Tony St. Romaine received a proposed new employment contract from Ashland Chief of Police Lyn... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Free from the burden of a Missouri Ethics Commission investigation, could former Governor Eric Greitens be gearing up... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A decision on whether Missouri’s only abortion clinic can keep its license will be pushed... More >>
in
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces a barrage of... More >>
in
Addiction is a brain disease manifested by compulsive substance despite harmful consequences. People with addiction, also known as severe substance... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Former U.S. Attorney General and former Missouri governor John D. Ashcroft is defending current Attorney General William... More >>
in
A new study shows a substantial number of young adults are starting college feeling depressed or anxious. The study... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Boone County Officials announced their plan on Dec. 5 to transfer ownership of the Boone County Fairgrounds to... More >>
in