News Brief: Blunt Reacts to Collective Bargaining Lawsuit

"This is yet another example of judicial activism, where a court's action oversteps the bounds of prudent constitutional interpretation. This reckless decision could force cities and school districts to raise taxes and subject Missourians to the threat of strikes by critical public sector employees. Public sector employees are different than all other employees, and taxpayers should not be bound by collective bargaining agreements. I am disappointed in this terrible ruling and will continue to enact policies to ensure that appropriation authority remains in the hands of the legislature and elected representatives, not judges seeking to legislate from the bench."