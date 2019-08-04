News Brief: Broadway Closure
The work will cause lane restrictions between West Boulevard and Pershing Road. Expect the road to return to its normal traffic flow by the afternoon of May 24. The city recommends drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area if possible.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA — Almost 2,000 customers in Columbia are without power after an outage Saturday night. The Columbia power outage... More >>
in
MARSHALL - A collection of old and new cars and motorcycles were used to raise awareness for hydrocephalus Saturday at... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT - Dozens of people showed up for Les Bourgeois Vineyards' Sip & Shop Sidewalk Sale on Saturday. Discounted... More >>
in
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen injured in a shooting Saturday in... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY — Multiple units responded to the scene of a fiery crash Friday night near Holts Summit. Missouri... More >>
in
The University of Missouri Health Care announced Friday it recently identified and addressed a security incident involving patient information. Jesslyn... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department said Friday it will investigate if department policy was followed after a missing person's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Parts of the Katy Trail will be seeing some clean-up this week-end after the recent flooding. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri supporters held a statewide protest and voter registration, including a... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff says he's "upset" with State Auditor Nicole Galloway's report on sex offender registration... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team began making themselves at home in the brand-new south end zone on Wednesday evening.... More >>
in
FULTON - Missouri residents have a chance to stock up on school supplies free of tax this weekend. But... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Moberly police officers arrested a man accused of pulling a gun on two people Thursday night. Moberly... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Missouri troopers got more than they bargained for after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust. ... More >>
in
VIENNA - Maries County deputies have arrested a woman who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier Thursday afternoon.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — A man who robbed a bank in 2017 has been sentenced to 10 years after he pleaded guilty... More >>
in
MARIES COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has cancelled an Amber Alert for a boy from Maries County after... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new report from a Missouri task force suggests that every school in the state should have an... More >>
in