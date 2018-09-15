News Brief: Columbia Store Gives Help

A columbia furniture store is not facing the same problems as one of its like-named stores in joplin. A jasper county judge froze the joplin ashley home furniture store's assets until customers can get the products they paid for. That store's sudden closing may have affected as many as 300 customers. Ashley stores are independently owned. Columbia store manager matthew snodgrass told komu his store is trying to help customers of the joplin store.