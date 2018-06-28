News Brief: Drug Arrest

The Columbia Police Department served a search warrant for narcotics at Tiger Village Apartments, 301 Tiger Lane, #506. Officers found a misdemeanor amount of marijuana and several tablets of ecstasy. The resident of the apartment was not home at the time and is wanted by the Columbia Police Department.



Edwards is approximately 6'2" tall and 190 pounds. Anyone with information about his location should called Crimestoppers Hotline at 875-TIPS.

