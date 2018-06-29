News Brief: Education Summit

State education leaders, legislators, civic educators, lawyers, judges and high school students will be holding the summit, which is sponsored by The Missouri Bar. It will take place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Capitol Plaza Hotel. Robert Grey, former president of the American Bar Association will be the keynote speaker at 11 a.m., followed by a panel discussion on the separation of powers and checks and balances in the 21st century at 12:45 p.m.

About 150 people are expected to attend to discuss and plan to prevent a future that includes average Missourians not knowing about the three branches of government and why checks and balances are necessary.