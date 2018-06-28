News Brief: Missing Boater in Osage Beach

The man disappeared yesterday while diving under the water searching for two pairs of sunglasses. He found the first pair and then went under water again. A witness says he never resurfaced. The man had been partying with about five friends in the rowdiest part of the cove called "the gauntlet." The Water Patrol estimated as many as 2,500 boats were anchored in the area when the man disappeared. Authorities say the large number of boaters had complicated the search for the missing man. The search continues today. Authorities are trying to determine whether the man drowned or swam to another boat without telling his friends.