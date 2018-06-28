News Brief: Parking for Memorial Weekend

Due to weather, the open field parking area for the Salute to Veterans Air Show may not be available. They recommend spectators use the buses provided by First Student to get to and from the airport. If parking area is open, people are encouraged to enter the air show from Route H.

Handicapped parking will be available in the parking lot off of the Main Terminal Drive.

The public is invited at no charge as guests of the Salute to Veterans Corporation.