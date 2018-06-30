News Brief: Potential Property Site

1 decade 1 year 1 month ago Friday, May 25 2007 May 25, 2007 Friday, May 25, 2007 4:04:36 PM CDT May 25, 2007 in News

The city and property owners are planning to close the $450,000 purchase on June 15.

Landwehr said that the property, which could have other uses than for a jail, would be a good investment for the city.

More News

Grid
List

Motorcycle crash sent Centralia man to hospital
Motorcycle crash sent Centralia man to hospital
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Centralia man struck a deer on his motorcycle, causing it to overturn early Wednesday morning. ... More >>
13 minutes ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 4:59:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Ex-deputy gets some jail for deadly 2017 hit-and-run crash
Ex-deputy gets some jail for deadly 2017 hit-and-run crash
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former Stone County deputy has been sentenced to 120 days in jail and probation for a... More >>
44 minutes ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 4:28:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri inmate alleges assault by county sheriff
Missouri inmate alleges assault by county sheriff
COLUMBIA (AP) — A county sheriff's office in central Missouri is under investigation for inmate assault allegations. Callaway County... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

"Families Belong Together" protest challenges Trump administration
"Families Belong Together" protest challenges Trump administration
COLUMBIA - People of all ages and races came out for the "Families Belong Together" protest Saturday, decrying the Trump... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 1:30:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri physicians warn against bug-borne diseases
Missouri physicians warn against bug-borne diseases
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri residents should be on the lookout for diseases caused by mosquito, flea and tick bites, according... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 12:52:36 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Missouri AG settles suit with owner of smoldering landfill
Missouri AG settles suit with owner of smoldering landfill
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The operator of a suburban St. Louis landfill where an underground fire smolders near a Cold... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 11:45:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Medals4Mettle uses medals to inspire hope
Medals4Mettle uses medals to inspire hope
COLUMBIA - On Sunday July 1, the Columbia chapter of the charity Medals4Mettle is calling runners to donate their marathon... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:48:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Columbia holds one of its largest youth events of the year
Columbia holds one of its largest youth events of the year
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks Department is holding its fifth annual SPLAT! day junior obstacle course at Gans Creek Recreation... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:48:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Eldon's community paper stands strong after 124 years
Eldon's community paper stands strong after 124 years
ELDON - Eldon's community newspaper, The Advertiser, has been telling the stories of the town and its people for 124... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:30:00 AM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Chinese tariff could cost Missouri soybean farmers international trade
Chinese tariff could cost Missouri soybean farmers international trade
JEFFERSON CITY – The impact of a proposed Chinese tariff has sent Missouri soybean prices lower and affected international trade.... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Republicans propose using sales tax money for new tax cuts
Republicans propose using sales tax money for new tax cuts
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling making it easier to collect online sales taxes could yield billions... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 6:19:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Columbia seeks input on reducing carbon emissions
Columbia seeks input on reducing carbon emissions
COLUMBIA - As the city looks to develop a plan to improve its carbon footprint on the world, the public... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:32:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Trump considering two women for Supreme Court; will announce pick July 9
Trump considering two women for Supreme Court; will announce pick July 9
(CNN) - President Donald Trump plans to interview candidates for the vacant Supreme Court seat this weekend in New Jersey,... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:15:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Groups that helped elect Greitens now facing FEC complaint
Groups that helped elect Greitens now facing FEC complaint
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A liberal government watchdog group has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:57:11 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Parson signs budget bills
Parson signs budget bills
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed the FY2019 budget bills on Friday. He said the funds will go to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 3:57:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Looming closure of Holts Summit kennel puts strain on other shelters
Looming closure of Holts Summit kennel puts strain on other shelters
HOLTS SUMMIT – The private shelter used by Holts Summit's animal control is closing soon, and the city has to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

ATV riding still dangerous with experience and despite age
ATV riding still dangerous with experience and despite age
COLUMBIA - Safety levels of all-terrain vehicles is being re-evalutated after an 87 year-old man died in an accident Wednesday.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Missouri State Highway Patrol increases enforcement for Fourth of July
Missouri State Highway Patrol increases enforcement for Fourth of July
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri State Highway Patrol will begin on Friday its annual practice of having more troopers out... More >>
1 day ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 2:35:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 94°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
6pm 92°
7pm 91°
8pm 89°
9pm 85°