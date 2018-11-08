News Briefs

Shots Fired in Columbia

Columbia - At 5:04PM May 13 a white male, 20, walking in the area of Worley Street near Mary Street, said he was shot at by a passing white four-door car. The victim was not hit by any of the bullets, and therefore was not injured. The car was last seen heading North on Mary Street. Officers recovered one spent shell casing and a fragment of a bullet at the scene. Anyone with information is requested to call Crime Stoppers at (573) 875-8477.

Fourth Ward Meeting on Capital Improvements Proposals

Wednesday, May 16 at 7PM the Fourth Ward residents are allowed to go to the Friends Room, in the Daniel Boone Regional Library, to discuss upcoming projects. A second meeting will be held Thursday, May 17 at 7PM in the Cafeteria of Faiview Elementary School.