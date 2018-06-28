Newspaper, Reporter Enter Arbitration Over Stories

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Today, the 47-year-old Tuft was supported at a rally outside the newspaper by Post-Dispatch employees, the newspaper guild and others. Tuft, a 14-year investigative reporter at the newspaper, was disciplined for stories last year on Joyce Meyer Ministries of Fenton. The ministry contended the articles had inaccuracies, but Tuft stood by them. Last year, the Post-Dispatch wrote a letter of apology to readers, then suspended Tuft without pay for two days. Editor Arnie Robbins says the paper does support its reporters, but that the two stories had some problems. He says Tuft has succeeded as a reporter this year.