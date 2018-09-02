Newtown Approves Spending $750K of Grant Money to Rebuild School

NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) - Newtown residents have approved spending $750,000 in grant money from the state of Connecticut to begin work on replacing the school where 26 people were shot to death in December.

An overflow crowd of about 200 people attended Wednesday night's town meeting, which is required when local officials consider spending more than $500,000 on any project according to The News Times of Danbury.

The crowd approved the spending for the new Sandy Hook Elementary School by a unanimous voice vote after a 7-minute meeting.

The money will be used for preparation, design and site work for the school, which will be built once the existing one is demolished.

The town plans an October referendum to approve spending the remainder of the $50 million in state funds set aside for the school.