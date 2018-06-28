Next Step For Whole Grains
KANSAS CITY (AP) - Advocates of whole grains say they've had success convincing people that these foods are a healthy choice. Now, they say they need to increase the availability and choices of whole-grain products in the world's kitchens, grocery stores, schools, restaurants and even the military. The Whole Grains Council and Oldways sponsored a three-day conference in Kansas City this week to discuss the successes and difficulties of promoting whole grains. A board member of the Whole Grains Council, says consumers, especially parents of school children, have to make it clear that they want healthier choices, whether they're eating at home, school or restaurants.
