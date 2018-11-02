NFL, baseball greats speak, event raises $400k for St. Louis police

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A charitable group dedicated to raising money for the St. Louis Police Department said it expects to collect another $400,000 from its annual fall luncheon.

The St. Louis Police Foundation hosted the benefit Tuesday afternoon at the America's Center downtown convention complex. Broadcaster and master of ceremonies Joe Buck hosted a sports talk for the audience with former NFL star Dan Dierdorf and baseball great Ozzie Smith.

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay said the police foundation has raised roughly $6 million since its 2007 creation. Those donations helped the police department relocate to new Olive Street headquarters this summer following a move from a nearly 90-year-old building.