NFL Football Returns Thursday Night on NBC

PHILADELPHIA- Its been a solid 214 days since our Sunday afternoons included sound of pads popping, helmets cracking, and witnessed (somewhat) “creative” end- zone dancing. Well, in less than 24r hours we will be greeted with the return of one of the most popular leisures of numerous people... the 2018 NFL Kickoff on NBC!

On Thursday, September 6, the Super Bowl LII Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, look to show why they were worthy of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy last season when they face off against conference rivals, the Atlanta Falcons. The Eagles will be led into battle by the quarterback who helped them defeat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, Nick Foles. Originally Foles was granted the start by Eagles’ Head Coach Doug Pederson for Thursday night. Meanwhile, Carson Wentz will be watching from the sideline while still trying to rehabilitate his ACL and LCL, after he tore them during their game in Los Angeles in Week 14 of the 2017-’18 season.

In 2017, Wentz started 13 games for the Eagles, and some say his stat line was pivotal to the Eagles’ success. Wentz tallied 33 passing touchdowns, 3,296 yards, and a pass-completion percentage of 60.2%.

In place of Wentz, Foles took over the reigns of the Eagles’ offense, along with the help of the #4 overall ranked Eagles defense, and would cap off a remarkable 2017-’18 season, winning 7 of their last 8 games, including their shocking victory against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

As for the Atlanta Falcons, they are looking for redemption against the team that knocked them out in the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs in 2017. The Eagles barely held on in that game, winning just 15-10. The Falcons finished their season on a record of 10-6, finishing 3rd in the NFC south.

Coverage of the 2018 NFL Kickoff begins tomorrow at 6:30 PM CT including a live concert from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Festivities will begin with multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes. Kickoff is slated for 7:20 PM CT on NBC.

The official start to the 2018 NFL Football Season Week 1 kicks off on Sunday, September 9, with games starting at 12:00pm CT. You can also catch NBC’s coverage of Sunday Night Football where division rivals Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers clash in primetime. Kickoff is set for 7:20 pm CT also on NBC.