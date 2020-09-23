NFL levies more than $1 million in fines against 3 teams and their coaches who didn't wear masks during games

21 hours 25 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 Tuesday, September 22, 2020 8:45:00 AM CDT September 22, 2020 in News
By: Jill Martin and Hollie Silverman, CNN

(CNN) — Three NFL teams are being fined $250,000 each because their coaches were not wearing face coverings during games on Sunday, a league source told CNN Monday.

The teams facing sanctions are the Seattle Seahawks, the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers.

The three head coaches of those teams -- Seattle's Pete Carroll, Denver's Vic Fangio and San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan -- were each fined $100,000, the source said.

CNN has reached out to all three teams seeking comment regarding the fines.

A week ago, Troy Vincent, the NFL's executive vice president of football operations, sent a memo to clubs cautioning coaching personnel to wear their masks at all times. In the memo, Vincent said failure to adhere to the protocols in place would lead to sanctions, according to quotes within the memo obtained by CNN from a league source.

The memo came after several NFL coaches were seen not following league protocols for face coverings during the first NFL Sunday since the coronavirus pandemic.

"We must remain vigilant and disciplined in following the processes and protocols put in place by not only the league, union and clubs, but also by state and local governments," Vincent said in the memo. "The NFL-NFLPA Game Day Protocol, which reflects the advice of infectious disease experts, club medical staffs and local and state governmental regulations requires all individuals with bench area access (including coaches and members of the club medical staff) to wear face coverings at all times."

However, during Monday night's game in Las Vegas, both Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and Saints head coach Sean Payton were seen without masks. Payton, in March, was the first NFL figure to publicly acknowledge he had tested positive for coronavirus.

When asked about not wearing his mask in apost game interview, Gruden said he has previously had the virus and would accept the fine if it's ordered.

"I'm doing my best. I've had the virus. OK? I'm doing my best. I'm very sensitive about it," Gruden said. "But I'm calling plays. I just want to communicate these situations. I apologize. And if I get fined, I will have to pay the fine. I'm very sensitive about all of that, and I apologize."

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

