NFL players approve of new collective bargaining agreement

In a simple majority 1,019 to 959 vote, the NFL and the NFLPA have agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement that will be in place through the 2030 season.

The biggest change is that the NFL will add one more game to the regular season beginning in 2021, bringing the total to 17 games.

With the addition of one regular season game, the NFL will get rid of the fourth preseason game and replace it with a bye week.

Starting in 2020, the NFL will also add one playoff spot, expanding the number of teams from 12 to 14. The second seed will no longer get a bye week, instead they will play the seventh seed.

Roster sizes will expand from 53 to 55 players. Practice squad sizes will also increase.

Players are now guaranteed to earn 48.5 percent of the league's revenue as opposed to the previous 47 percent, the minimum player salary will also increase.

The NFL will be more lenient when it comes to marijuana, narrowing testing from four months to two weeks at the start of training camp. The number to test positive will increase from 35 nanograms to 150.