NHL All-Star Game to be held in St. Louis on Jan. 25

ST. LOUIS - For the first time since 1988, the NHL All-Star Game is coming to the Show Me State on Jan. 25.

The defending Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues will host the yearly event at the Enterprise Center. They'll be represented by forward Ryan O'Reilly, defenseman and captain Alex Pietrangelo, and goaltender Jordan Binnington.

Binnington came out of nowhere around this time last year, making his first start on Jan. 7, and has established himself as one of the best goalies in hockey. He lead the Blues on a nearly impossible run to the Stanley Cup, resurrecting their season from last place in the NHL standings. His performance so far this season indicates that last year's magical display was no fluke.

All-Star Weekend will kick off on Thursday with the Mascot Showdown and the Alumni Game. It continues on Friday night with the annual Skills Competition, which includes Fastest Skater, Save Streak, Accuracy Shooting, Elite Women's 3-on-3, Gatorade NHL Shooting Stars, and of course, Hardest Shot.

The All-Star "Game" will happen Sunday and will actually be a three-game miniature tournament, when the Blues' Central Division will face off against the Pacific, Atlantic, and Metropolitan divisions in 3-on-3 action.